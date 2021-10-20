Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

