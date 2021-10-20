Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.