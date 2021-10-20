Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

