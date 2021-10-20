K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.00.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

