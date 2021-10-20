Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $788,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

