Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 30,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

