Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

