Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital Management comprises approximately 3.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 67,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SCU traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,297. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

