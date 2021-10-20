Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.38.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

