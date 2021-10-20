Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $33.90. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 3,611 shares changing hands.
KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The stock has a market cap of $705.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
