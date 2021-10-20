Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $33.90. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 3,611 shares changing hands.

KARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $705.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.