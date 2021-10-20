Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

EMN stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

