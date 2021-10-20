Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

