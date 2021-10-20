Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kemper by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

