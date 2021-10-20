Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,984,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 9,728,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.

KREVF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

