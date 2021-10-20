Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 523.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.00 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day moving average of $435.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

