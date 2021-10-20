Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 105 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

