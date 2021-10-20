Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 752 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.