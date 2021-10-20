KeyCorp Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $22.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,499. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $284,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 578.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 65.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

