Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,318,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

