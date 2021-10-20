King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

