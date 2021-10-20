King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,144 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

