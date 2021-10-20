King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nutanix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

