King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 29 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.