King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 213,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

