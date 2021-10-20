Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $283,948.06 and $428,011.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00070692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00100772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,147.34 or 0.99557251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.06 or 0.06088149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

