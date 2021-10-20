Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 million and the highest is $10.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.