Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.42

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 12244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

