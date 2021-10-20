Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.550 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.76.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

