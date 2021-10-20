Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the average volume of 676 call options.
NYSE KNX traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
