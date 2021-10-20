Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

LON KGH traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 426 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,121. The company has a market capitalization of £355.51 million and a PE ratio of 104.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($6.17).

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

