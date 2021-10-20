Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 4.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01. 68,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,398,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 902,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.