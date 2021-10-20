KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 1.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.67. 10,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 51,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.