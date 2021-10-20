L’Air Liquide S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Air Liquide in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

AIQUY opened at $33.26 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.