Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.99% of Lancaster Colony worth $106,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $185.10. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.