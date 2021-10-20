Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Shares of LANC stock opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

