Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Lantheus worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

