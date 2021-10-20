Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LRCDF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

