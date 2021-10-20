Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LFTR stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

