LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €124.43. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.