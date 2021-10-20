Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

