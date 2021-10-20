Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.27 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.