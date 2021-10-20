Legal & General Group Plc Sells 611 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

PAG stock opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.