Legal & General Group Plc Sells 63,745 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.