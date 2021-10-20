Legal & General Group Plc Sells 79,387 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.