Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

