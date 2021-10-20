Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 691 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

WPC opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

