Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BWG opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
