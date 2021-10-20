Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BWG opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

