LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

