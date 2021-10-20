Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.50. 31,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 27.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.