Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,660,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 88,099,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,078.8 days.

LNVGF stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

