Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,660,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 88,099,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,078.8 days.
LNVGF stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
About Lenovo Group
